Sandwich boys basketball gets first win: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Boys Basketball

Sandwich 41, Camanche (Iowa) 39

Griffin Somlock scored 20 points, Nick Michalek added eight and Amari Gray chipped in seven as the Indians (1-4) earned their first win.

Girls Bowling

Oswego

The Panthers placed eighth at the 20-team J-Hawk Invite at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

The team had a morning total of 2,452 and were led by senior Sunnie Bowker who bowled a 584 three-game series which included a high game of 230 in game one.

In the afternoon Baker Games, Oswego started with a 236 game and they would go on to average 175 in the Baker format.