Sandwich boys basketball gets first win: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball
Sandwich 41, Camanche (Iowa) 39
Griffin Somlock scored 20 points, Nick Michalek added eight and Amari Gray chipped in seven as the Indians (1-4) earned their first win.
Girls Bowling
Oswego
The Panthers placed eighth at the 20-team J-Hawk Invite at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
The team had a morning total of 2,452 and were led by senior Sunnie Bowker who bowled a 584 three-game series which included a high game of 230 in game one.
In the afternoon Baker Games, Oswego started with a 236 game and they would go on to average 175 in the Baker format.