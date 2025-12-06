Yorkville Public Library hosting family trivia night with holiday theme

The Yorkville Public Library will host a family-friendly holiday trivia night.

The program will be from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec.10 and offer an evening of games, prizes and treats all tied into the holiday themes.

Families can form teams and compete by answering questions about holiday history, movies, music and television, the library said.

Participants are encouraged to bring snacks to enjoy during the event or share with other teams, the library said.

Registration is required, and families are asked to note the number of team members when signing up to help organizers prepare the room. The estimate does not need to be final, according to the library.

The event is open to all ages. Registration is available online at https://tinyurl.com/32cmvzyd