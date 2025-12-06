Plano Methodist Church hosting annual cookie walk

Items on sale at 2024 cookie and candy walk at the Plano Methodist Church. (Photo provided by Plano United Methodist Church)

The Plano Methodist Church will host its 29th annual cookie walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Dec. 13.

The event will be held in the church’s downstairs small dining room.

The church is located on the corners of Clark and Hale streets. Enter the doors off the main parking lot in the education building and proceed to the small kitchen downstairs.

Select from a variety of your favorite cookies for the Christmas season.

Donations are $10 per pound and containers will be provided.Proceeds will be for international and local mission projects.

For more information, call the church office at 630- 552-3700.