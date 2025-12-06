Cody Kulbartz’s huge double-double powers Newark past Leland: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Newark 75, Leland 43

Cody Kulbartz had 18 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks to power the Norsemen. Austin Reibel added 18 points, four assists and five steals and Reggie Chapman 12 points, eight assists and five steals.

Bolingbrook 82, Oswego 54

Ethan Vahl had 25 points and nine rebounds for the visiting Panthers (3-2, 1-1). T.J. Williams led Bolingbrook with 19 points and Brady Pettigrew added 12.

Minooka 51, Yorkville 48

Sophomore Graham Martinson led the Foxes with 15 points, Braydon Porter had 14 points and Gabe Sanders scored 12 points.