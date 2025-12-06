Cody Kulbartz’s huge double-double powers Newark past Leland: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball
Newark 75, Leland 43
Cody Kulbartz had 18 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks to power the Norsemen. Austin Reibel added 18 points, four assists and five steals and Reggie Chapman 12 points, eight assists and five steals.
Bolingbrook 82, Oswego 54
Ethan Vahl had 25 points and nine rebounds for the visiting Panthers (3-2, 1-1). T.J. Williams led Bolingbrook with 19 points and Brady Pettigrew added 12.
Minooka 51, Yorkville 48
Sophomore Graham Martinson led the Foxes with 15 points, Braydon Porter had 14 points and Gabe Sanders scored 12 points.