Yorkville boys wrestlers top Minooka in SPC opener: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Wrestling

Yorkville 36, Minooka 23

The Foxes (3-0, 1-0) opened their Southwest Prairie Conference schedule with a win over the Indians.

Landon Jenkins, Rocky Delgado, Nathan Craft, Nolan Chrisse, Van Rosauer, Julius Cole and Caleb Viscogliosi earned wins for Yorkville.

Sandwich 47, Seneca 34

Contested wins against Seneca were posted by Sandwich’s Dom Urbanski at 126 (second-period pinfall), Logan Murphy at 138 (third-period pin), Jaxson Blanchard at 144 (first-period pin), Jack Forth at 150 (third-period pinfall), Cooper Corder at 157 (17-2 technical fall), Josh Kotalik at 175 (first-period pin) and Kaden Clevenger at 215 (first-period pin).

Girls Basketball

Oswego East 56, Plainfield North 50

The Wolves rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to edge the Tigers, despite not having Aubrey Lamberti for the majority of the fourth quarter.

Desiree Merritt scored 16 points, Lamberti 14, Ja’liyah Shepard 11 and Nicole Warbinski 10 for Oswego East (3-3, 2-0 Southwest Prairie Conference). Warbinski hit one free throw to put the Wolves up four in the final minute and Sam Herrick sealed the win with two more.

Minooka 54, Yorkville 37

The Foxes got off to a slow start, trailing by 18 points at one point, and couldn’t quite recover in losing the Southwest Prairie Conference game. Sydney McCabe scored nine points and Macie Jones seven for Yorkville (4-2, 1-1).

Genoa-Kingston 46, Sandwich 29

At Sandwich, Presley Meyer scored 13 of the Cogs’ 20 third-quarter points to power the win.

Meyer finished with 26 and Regan Creadon had 10.

No Sandwich stats were provided.

Indian Creek 43, Newark 33

At Shabbona, Elsie Betz and Madison Boehne scored 13 points each to lead the Timberwolves to the win.

Teagan Kramer added 10 in her first varsity start.

No Newark stats were provided.

Girls Bowling

Yorkville 2,652, Oswego 2,596

Levi Taft bowled Yorkville’s high series of 565 and high game of 220 for the dual meet win at Yorkville Pinz. Haylie Sloniker bowled a 555 series and Brooke Rup a 549 for the Foxes.

Oswego’s Samantha Watson led all bowlers with a 566 series and 233 high game. Zuri Watson had a 559 series and Sunnie Bowker a 523.

Boys Bowling

Woodstock 3,451, Woodstock North 3,204, Plano 2,556

At Woodstock, Shawn Vazquez had Plano’s high series of 507 and Chase Small the high game of 182.