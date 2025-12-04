Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Payton Wallin, Yorkville Christian, basketball, senior

Name: Payton Wallin

School: Yorkville Christian, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Wallin averaged 19 points per game as the Mustangs went 3-0 to win the Wheaton Academy Thanksgiving Tournament.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Tessa New of Parkview Christian basketball, Brayden Borrowman of Oswego basketball and Mason Lockett of Oswego East basketball.

Here is Wallin’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How are you feeling about the start to the season?

Wallin: I couldn’t be more excited for this season, especially it being my senior year. We just won our Thanksgiving Tournament at Wheaton Academy; so, this gives us extra momentum going into this week and throughout the season. We are 3-1 right now, which is a great start. I know how much potential this team has and cannot wait to continue to compete with my amazing teammates.

You have a new coach, what’s that been like?

Wallin: Coach [John] McAdams is a phenomenal coach. He is so knowledgeable, and has great experience with coaching. I know he came from a very successful program, Benet Academy, so he helps push us daily to reach our full potential. Last year, Coach McAdams was our assistant coach so I had a lot of fun building a strong relationship with him. Coach McAdams believes in every one of us and I have appreciated his guidance, patience, and selflessness throughout the last two seasons.

You recently received a college offer I heard. What did that mean? Do you have hopes/intentions of playing collegiately?

Wallin: I am very grateful for my recruiting process. I have been fortunate to have been seen by multiple colleges, and most recently I received a Division 1 offer from SIU-Edwardsville. Since I was a little girl, I dreamed of playing basketball in college. Receiving these offers felt great because I knew all of the hard work in season and in the off season have payed off. Recently, I announced my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Hope College in Holland, Michigan. I give all glory to God for allowing me to continue to play the sport I love at the collegiate level. I could not be more excited for the next four years at Hope, and am so grateful to everyone, especially my family, who has helped me get to where I am today.

Your team won the school’s first regional title last year? How did that motivate you in the offseason and how do you build off that?

Wallin: It has been really cool to be a part of the building blocks of this program. Winning regionals last year was an incredible experience. Knowing how that feels, motivated me even more this off-season to be in the gym every day working on my game. The team and I have the ambition to make it to state this year, and believe we have the pieces this year to do so.

Any particular aspects of your game you focus on improving?

Wallin: Some aspects of my game I have really honed in on in this off-season are my defense, rebounding, and driving. Most know me for my shooting abilities, but I wanted to work on those to better prepare me for college.

Do you or have you played other sports?

Wallin: Basketball has always been my one true love, but I have played volleyball, softball, and track in the past.

What’s a favorite class in school?

Wallin: My favorite class at school is Honors Introduction to Coaching. I aspire to become a women’s college basketball coach in the future. Mr. Sovern does a great job teaching and preparing us for a coaching career if we choose that path.

What’s a TV show or movie you could watch over and over?

Wallin: A TV show I could watch over and over is “Outer Banks,” and a movie is “Tommy Boy.”

Is there a place in the world or country you’ve never been to but would like to visit?

Wallin: I would like to visit Switzerland because I love the scenic country. The mountains there are beautiful, and I love to hike. I’m sure the food is good there, too.