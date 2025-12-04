Oswego officials celebrate opening of new ADA compliant ramp in the village’s downtown

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman, left, listens as State Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery, speaks during a Dec. 3, 2025 ceremony marking the opening of an ADA ramp on Main Street in downtown Oswego. Hanson helped secure the funding for the project. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman is happy that a newly installed ramp will help make downtown Oswego more accessible to those with disabilities.

“It’s a proud moment for the village of Oswego as we officially open our new ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant ramp right here in our beautiful downtown,” Kauffman said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 3.

“This project, it represents more than concrete and railings. It represents access, inclusion and progress. For far too long, some of our downtown shops and spaces were difficult or impossible to access for members of our community with disabilities,” he said.

The new ADA ramp is located on Main Street in downtown Oswego on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

The new ramp is located on Main Street in downtown Oswego. Kauffman thanked State Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery, for helping secure the funding for the project.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman cuts the ribbon on a new ADA compliant ramp on Main Street in downtown Oswego during a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

“Thanks to his efforts, the village received $100,000 in state funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity,” Kauffman said. “This funding made this project possible. Construction began this past summer and I am thrilled to say that the ramp is now open, just in time for our beloved Christmas Walk on Friday. What a perfect way to kick off the season with the gift of accessibility for all.”

The Oswego Christmas Walk will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Oswego.

The free event will feature performances by local choirs, Santa’s reindeer, live ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, the village’s annual tree lighting performance and an emergency vehicle light parade.

Hanson said he was glad to support such a project.

“The accessibility is what this is all about and making sure that more people have the chance to enjoy downtown Oswego and enjoy the small businesses, which are the backbone of our community and the backbone of our workforce,” he said.