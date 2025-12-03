Yorkville, Oswego East boys basketball win, stay unbeaten: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Yorkville 55, Joliet West 43

Braydon Porter scored 16 points and Gabe Sanders added 12 for the Foxes (3-0, 1-0).

Oswego East 60, Plainfield East 58

Dshaun Bolden scored 29 points and Mason Lockett 14 for the Wolves (3-0).

Oswego d. Plainfield Central (score not provided)

Ethan Vahl had 31 points, 17 rebounds, five steals and four assists, Niko Jurkovic nine points and eight rebounds and Luke Roller six points for Oswego (3-1).

Niles North 95, Yorkville Christian 82

Jayden Riley scored 41 points and Tray Alford 10 for the Mustangs (2-2).

Girls Basketball

Newark 41, Earlville 38

Jade Mitchell had 16 points, Malia Maddox seven points and seven steals and Zadie Bleuer six points for Newark.

Boys Bowling

McHenry 2,756, Plano 2,743

Shan Vazquez had Plano’s high series of 540 and high game of 203.