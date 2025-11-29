Mason Lockett’s 39 points carry Oswego East past Neuqua Valley: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Oswego 74, Neuqua Valley 65

Mason Lockett poured in 39 points, leading the Wolves past Neuqua Valley at the Hoops 4 Healing Tournament. Dshaun Bolden added 13 points for Oswego East (3-0).

Cole Kelly scored 30 for Neuqua Valley.

Oswego 59, Rockford Guilford 58

Brayden Borrowman’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the Panthers to a thrilling win at the Hoops 4 Healing Tournament.

Ethan Vahl scored 23 points, MJ Johnson nine, Borrowman eight and Cole Jansons eight for Oswego (2-1).

Yorkville 75, Rochelle 36

Gabe Sanders scored 16 points, Joey Jakstys 15 and Braydon Porter 12 as the Foxes (2-0) advanced to the championship game of the Strombom Tournament.

Newark 71, Somonauk 44

Cody Kulbartz had 18 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks, and Jimmy Kath 20 points and five assists for Newark (2-2).

Dixon 64, Sandwich 53

EJ Treptow had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Nick Michalek scored 18 points for Sandwich.