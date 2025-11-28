Oswego American Legion holding craft and vendor fair

Kris Kearns is commander of American Legion Post 675 in downtown Oswego. All proceeds from the Dec. 6 craft and vendor fair will support the American Legion’s efforts to assist local veterans. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego American Legion Post 675will host a craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6.

The indoor event, 19 W. Washington St., Oswego, will feature a variety of vendors and crafters offering items such as lotions, soaps, candles, jewelry, ceramics, crystals, Pampered Chef products, Scentsy, Paparazzi and other handmade goods.

Each participating vendor has donated an item for a raffle. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each or six for $5. Admission is free.

All proceeds will support the American Legion’s efforts to assist local veterans.