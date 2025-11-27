Oswego church to display 50 nativity sets from around the world

The Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist at the corner of Washington and Madison streets in downtown Oswego. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist will showcase its 21st annual nativity scene display during Oswego’s Christmas Walk from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

The church at 5 W. Washington St. will feature dozens of nativity sets from around the world, displayed on boards across sanctuary pews.

Last year’s collection included 50 sets from countries including Germany and the Philippines, with pieces ranging from recent creations to 80-year-old antiques loaned by congregants.

Pam Dodson, a church member who crafted nativity figures as a child, organizes the annual display.

The evening includes live music by Fox River Music Academy members from 5 to 8 p.m. and a chili supper served by United Women in Faith from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The menu features chili, chili dogs, baked potatoes, chips, brownies, homemade pies, and beverages, with proceeds benefiting UWF ministries.

The display coincides with Oswego’s free Christmas Walk, which features tree lighting, Santa’s reindeer, live ice sculpting, an emergency vehicle light parade and other holiday activities throughout downtown.