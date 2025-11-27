DeKalb County History Center to host holiday open house

The DeKalb County History Center is hosting a free holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Photo provided by DeKalb County History Center)

The DeKalb County History Center is saying thank you to the community with a free holiday open house.

The open house will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and feature free tours of the award-winning exhibit “FOOD: Gathering Around the Table.”

Additionally, visitors will find hot chocolate, snacks, and crafts to enjoy.

“It’s the time of year where we want to say thank you to our supporters and invite new people to visit the History Center,” Michelle Donahoe, DeKalb County History Center’s executive director, said in a news release.

“Having events like this create an opportunity for the community to come and check out this great local treasure and even start a new family tradition. There is something for everyone at this event,” she said.

“FOOD: Gathering Around the Table” is hosted in collaboration with the Smithsonian and isone of five displays throughout the country, the release said.

Stories about agriculture, food and technology, local festivals, and everyday cooking are all included, plus a hand-on section for the younger visitors to play grocery store, the release said.

The DeKalb County History Center is located at 1730 N. Main St.

The event is free and open to the public, donations are welcome. For more information visit sycamorehistory.org or call 815-895-5762.