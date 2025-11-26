Yorkville boys wrestlers beat Lincoln-Way West on tiebreaker: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Wrestling

Yorkville 33, Lincoln-Way West 33

The Foxes knocked off the sixth-ranked Warriors on tiebreakers. Wins for Yorkville came from Landon Jenkins, Vince Konecki, Van Rosauer, Cole Viscogliosi, Brock Janeczko and Xavion Ulloa.

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 70, Westinghouse 51

Tray Alford scored 19 points, Jayden Alford added 16 and Jordan Purvis 15 for the Mustangs (2-0).

Oak Forest 67, Plano 40

Ethan Taxis had eight points and 11 rebounds and and Isaiah Corral scored eight points for Plano (0-1) at the Ottawa Tournament.

Boys Bowling

Marengo 2,913, Plano 2,722

John Gorgius bowled Plano’s high series of 503 and high series of 194 at Hometown Lanes.