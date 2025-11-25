State. Rep Davis taking submission ideas for new legislation

75th District IL State Rep. Jed Davis speaks at the 'Guns Save Life' event on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 at Jamie's Outpost in Utica. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

State. Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, is encouraging community members to come forward and submit ideas for new legislation.

Davis said the ideas could potentially be filed next year in the Illinois House of Representatives.

“I encourage all constituents to submit any legislative ideas they may have to my New Bill Suggestion Form, or by contacting my office directly,” Davis said in a release. “Some of the best legislation comes directly from the people it will affect every day. Together, we can work towards making our communities stronger.”

It may sound like a long-shot, but Davis helped turned a Yorkville resident’s idea into law a couple sessions ago.

With the inspiration of Yorkville resident Colleen Murphy, Davis helped get the Child Abuse Notice Act signed into law.

Signed by Gov. JB Pritzker on Jan. 1, the bill requires establishments frequented by minors, such as day care centers, bus stations, hospital emergency rooms, entertainment and sporting facilities, hotels and motels to display in their bathrooms multilingual educational posters.

The posters must be understandable for minors of all ages and provide information on what constitutes physical and sexual abuse and how to report it.

Davis said you can submit proposals by visiting, repjeddavis.com/new-bill-suggestion/.

You can also make suggestions via email at davis@ilhousegop.org or by phone at (331) 867-8200.