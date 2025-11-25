Oswego East, Yorkville Christian boys basketball win season openers: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Oswego East 63, Butler Prep 61

Dshaun Bolden scored 20 points and Mason Lockett added 11 for the Wolves (1-0), who outscored Butler Prep 21-11 in the third quarter to erase a one-point halftime deficit and held on for the win.

Yorkville Christian 59, Hope Academy 56

Tray Alford scored 22 points, Jayden Riley added 16 and Jordan Purvis had 11 for the Mustangs (1-0).

Kaneland 72, Sandwich 14

Nick Michalek scored seven points for Sandwich (0-1).

Girls Basketball

Yorkville 76, Oak Park-River Forest 47

Claire Donelson and Sloane Connell scored 18 points apiece and every Yorkville player scored at the Hinsdale South Thanksgiving Tournament.

Macie Jones added nine points and Aubrey Spychalski eight as the Foxes (3-1) scored 45 points in the second half.

Parkview Christian (last week’s results)

The Falcons are off to a 4-0 start to the season and won the Chicago Christian Thanksgiving Tournament.

Parkview Christian beat Argo 47-41 in the championship game. Tessa New had 17 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four blocked shots. Rhen Staudacher had 12 points and nine rebounds. Abby Carlyle chipped in seven points and 11 rebounds.

The Falcons previously beat Westmont 49-42. New had six points, four rebounds and seven steals, Staudacher had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Elizabeth Bean scored 12 points.

Parkview Christian beat Reavis 64-50. New had 21 points and seven rebounds and Staubacher 22 points and eight rebounds.

Boys Bowling

Harvard 2,709, Plano 2,585

Gavin Kellett bowled Plano’s high series of 513 at J’s Lanes.