Record Newspapers 2025-2026 boys basketball preview: 5 to watch

The 2025-2026 boys basketball season tips off this week. Here are five players to watch in the Record Newspapers coverage area.
Joey Jakstys, Yorkville, sophomore, forward: Younger brother of former Foxes’ star Jason Jakstys is a different kind of player and brings aggressiveness and an edge to the court. The 6-foot-7 Jakstys started about 10 games as a freshman and would have more if not for injuries. Yorkville’s best 3-point shooter over the summer, a good finisher and passer, Jakstys has multiple Division I schools interested.
Mason Lockett, Oswego East, senior, guard: DePaul recruit is one of state’s top senior prospects. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game last season, despite being limited to 16 games because of a concussion and foot injury. A third-year varsity player, Lockett will be counted on to carry a larger load for a young Wolves’ team with no other returning starters.
Braydon Porter, Yorkville, sophomore, forward: The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 10 points per game as a freshman. Very good with the ball in his hands going to the basket and in transition, Porter’s shooting is the next step. Multiple Division I schools are interested. Like fellow sophomore Joey Jakstys, Porter is poised for a breakout sophomore season.
Jayden Riley, Yorkville Christian, senior, guard: Last year’s Record Newspapers Player of the Year and a Class 1A First Team All-Stater, Riley is an elite passer and scorer. Recently committed to SIU-Edwardsville, Riley averaged 23 points, 8.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds, shot 53% from the floor and 83% at the free throw line as a junior. An improved 3-point shot is a next step in his development that Riley’s already made strides with.
Ethan Vahl, Oswego, sophomore, guard: Electric with the ball in his hands, Vahl is one of the state’s better sophomore prospects. Vahl averaged 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists as a freshman. He already holds offers from Eastern Illinois and Incarnate Word.