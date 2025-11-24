Record Newspapers 2025-2026 boys basketball preview: 5 to watch

Yorkville Christian's Jayden Riley (3) shoots a three pointer over Northridge Prep's Linus Coleman (20) during a semi-final basketball game in the 61st annual Plano Christmas Classic at Plano High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

The 2025-2026 boys basketball season tips off this week. Here are five players to watch in the Record Newspapers coverage area.

St Francis at Yorkville Yorkville's Joey Jakstys (32) races down the court during their Jack Tosh Holiday Classic basketball tournament game between St Francis at Yorkville in Elmhurst. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local News Network)

Joey Jakstys, Yorkville, sophomore, forward: Younger brother of former Foxes’ star Jason Jakstys is a different kind of player and brings aggressiveness and an edge to the court. The 6-foot-7 Jakstys started about 10 games as a freshman and would have more if not for injuries. Yorkville’s best 3-point shooter over the summer, a good finisher and passer, Jakstys has multiple Division I schools interested.

Oswego East's Mason Lockett IV (24) shoots the ball against Plainfield North's Quintin Wiencek (34) during a basketball game at Oswego East High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Mason Lockett, Oswego East, senior, guard: DePaul recruit is one of state’s top senior prospects. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game last season, despite being limited to 16 games because of a concussion and foot injury. A third-year varsity player, Lockett will be counted on to carry a larger load for a young Wolves’ team with no other returning starters.

Yorkville's Braydon Porter (22) takes a shot during the game while being defended by a pack of Oswego East players during the game held at Oswego East High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Braydon Porter, Yorkville, sophomore, forward: The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 10 points per game as a freshman. Very good with the ball in his hands going to the basket and in transition, Porter’s shooting is the next step. Multiple Division I schools are interested. Like fellow sophomore Joey Jakstys, Porter is poised for a breakout sophomore season.

Yorkville Christian's Jayden Riley (3) shoots the ball along the baseline against Neuqua Valley's Cole Kelly (23) during a basketball game at Yorkville Christian High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Jayden Riley, Yorkville Christian, senior, guard: Last year’s Record Newspapers Player of the Year and a Class 1A First Team All-Stater, Riley is an elite passer and scorer. Recently committed to SIU-Edwardsville, Riley averaged 23 points, 8.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds, shot 53% from the floor and 83% at the free throw line as a junior. An improved 3-point shot is a next step in his development that Riley’s already made strides with.

Oswego’s Ethan Vahl (3) drives to the hoop against Oswego East's Reginald McWaine (11) during a basketball game at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Ethan Vahl, Oswego, sophomore, guard: Electric with the ball in his hands, Vahl is one of the state’s better sophomore prospects. Vahl averaged 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists as a freshman. He already holds offers from Eastern Illinois and Incarnate Word.