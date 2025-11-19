Open Roads ABATE hosted the train fun run

Pictured are some of the participants in the Open Roads Fall Train Fun Run on Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo Provided By A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education)

Fifty people enjoyed a train fun run sponsored by Open Roads ABATE on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Guests boarded a train departing from Aurora to their first stop at “ZuBar” in Brookfield, second stop at “The Garage” in Berwyn, and third stop at Phil’s Bar and Grill in Brookfield.

ABATE members, family, and friends enjoyed a day filled with camaraderie, food and refreshments at each stop, games and prizes, and event merchandise purchases, including shirts and coozies.

Rob Mueller took first place in the card competition, followed by Sam Mataya in second and Andrew Bell in third.