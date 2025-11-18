Plano’s Shawn Vazquez bowls school record game and series: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Bowling

Burlington Central 3,158, Plano 2,766

Plano’s Shawn Vazquez set school records for a single game with a 238 and a three-game series with a 634 at Hometown Lanes.

Girls Basketball

Aurora Central Catholic 66, Plano 44

Jailyn Brown scored 10 points and Cami Nunez and Chloe Rowe each scored eight points for the Reapers in the season opener at the Somonauk Tournament. Jadyn Long and Niya Viser each chipped in seven points.

Waubonsie Valley 80, Oswego East 39

Desiree Merritt scored 16 points and Aubrey Lamberti added 13 for the Wolves at the York Thanksgiving Tournament.