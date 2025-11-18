Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kendall County Now

Plano’s Shawn Vazquez bowls school record game and series: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Plano logo

Plano logo

By Joshua Welge

Boys Bowling

Burlington Central 3,158, Plano 2,766

Plano’s Shawn Vazquez set school records for a single game with a 238 and a three-game series with a 634 at Hometown Lanes.

Girls Basketball

Aurora Central Catholic 66, Plano 44

Jailyn Brown scored 10 points and Cami Nunez and Chloe Rowe each scored eight points for the Reapers in the season opener at the Somonauk Tournament. Jadyn Long and Niya Viser each chipped in seven points.

Waubonsie Valley 80, Oswego East 39

Desiree Merritt scored 16 points and Aubrey Lamberti added 13 for the Wolves at the York Thanksgiving Tournament.

Kendall CountyKendall County Front Headlines
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.