Record Newspapers 2025-2026 girls basketball preview: 5 to watch

Oswego East's Desiree Merritt (21) shoots a fade away jumper against Oswego during a basketball game at Oswego East High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

By Joshua Welge

The 2025-2026 girls basketball season tips off this week. Here are five players to watch in the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Oswego senior Kendall Grant

Kendall Grant, Oswego, senior, forward: All-conference pick averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals last season. Now in her fourth varsity season, Grant will be a leader for first-year coach Venita Parsons as Panthers look to break through with a winning season.

Macie Jones, Yorkville, senior, guard: The Foxes graduated three three-year starters, so they’ll be leaning on Jones to lead the way. The Benedictine commit actually led Yorkville in minutes played as a junior and averaged 5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Oswego East senior Aubrey Lamberti

Aubrey Lamberti, Oswego East, senior, guard/forward: Last year’s Record Newspapers Player of the Year and Southwest Prairie Conference MVP will lead Wolves in fourth year as varsity starter. Sweet-shooting, athletic and a versatile scorer, Lamberti averaged 15 points and 7.5 rebounds last year.

Desiree Merritt, Oswego East, senior, guard: Dynamic scorer will team with Aubrey Lamberti to lead Wolves in fourth varsity season. Merritt averaged 16 ppg, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists as a junior.

Payton Wallin, Yorkville Christian, senior: Wallin will lead Mustangs’ team coming off the program’s first regional championship. Wallin, who averaged over 16 points per game as a junior, holds an offer from Division I SIU-Edwardsville.

