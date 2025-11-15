Yorkville Public Library Adult Services holds book and game clubs, yoga and other programs

Quarter Turn Quartet of Misty River Music Makers performs at the Batavia Public Library as part of their ‘Sundays on Stage’ series. Pictured, Jo Ann Ward, of Geneva, Beth Pasek, of St. Charles, Maria Kolano, of St. Charles, and Jennifer Offutt, of Batavia. (Photo Presented By Al Benson)

Special Events

Live Music @ the Library: The Misty River Music Makers

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

Join us for a very special Holiday Music Revue from Misty River Music Makers, a women’s a cappella barbershop chorus that has been entertaining audiences in the Fox Valley for over 40 years.

Recurring Groups

Threads & More

Tuesday, Dec. 2, 10:15 am

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, or quilt?

If so, get together with fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast. Come work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, and check out what other people are doing.

“Threads & More” group is an informal, friendly group that welcomes all interests and abilities. The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. This program is for adults 18 and older. No registration is required. Come see what this is all about.

Meditation + Mindful Movement

Tuesdays, 1 p.m.

Join Cristen Grajeda from Balanced Bluebird Healing for this simple and gentle session to relax, release tension, and support self-healing.

Dungeons & Dragons Group

Tuesdays, 4 p.m.

Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Tuesday evening for 18 and older.

Books & Cooks Book Club

Tuesday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

A book club for readers who love to eat... or is it for eaters who love to read?

Has a great book ever inspired you to try a new restaurant?

Have you ever tried to recreate a recipe described in a story?

Did you fall into a trance during the Eat portion of “Eat, Pray, Love" and forget to finish the book?

This might be the book club for you! In this book club, we will read some great books and bring in recipes and treats to share that were inspired by the reading we did that month.

English Language Learners Classes

Mondays-Saturdays

Free conversation-based classes to help people who are new to the community learn English.

Magic: The Gathering Club

Wednesdays, 5 p.m.

Magic: The Gathering is a tabletop card game with over 50 million players worldwide. One of the most popular games on the planet, you can now gather at the Yorkville Public Library to play Commander format games of Magic: The Gathering with like-minded friends and gamers.

This group is open to experienced players or those brand-new to the game. Bring your own deck to participate in the games. The program is open to adults and high school students ages 14 and older.

Chair Yoga

Thursdays @ 10:15 am

Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room, chair yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance, and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Roaming Readers Walking Club

Fridays, Dec. 5 and 19, 9 a.m.

Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve,1 1285 W Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot (closest to Fox Road) and walk from there. Registration required. Weather permitting.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Class for Beginners

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.

Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. In our fun new art series, learn the basics of painting - each month focusing on different techniques, mediums, or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Learning to Decorate Like It’s a Piece of Cake

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m.

Learn to decorate beautiful cookies, cakes, and cupcakes with Bethany, a certified decorating instructor. Join Bethany to learn the basics of decoration, and in no time, making beautiful desserts will be a piece of cake!

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th

Monday, Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m.

A monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond! Learn to care for yourself in your newfound time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach, Jess Stewart, will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Psychological Thriller Book Club

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.

Join us for a book club focused on Psychological Thrillers, Mysteries, and Suspenseful Stories. If you love those gripping tales that leave you on the edge of your seat, trying to figure out whodunnit or how your hero/heroine is going to get themselves out of this jam... then this might be the book club for you. The club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Tech Help for Seniors

Thursday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m.

Local tech expert Steve Goodwin would like to help you with your computer, tablet, and smartphone issues. Steve will help patrons one at a time for sessions of fifteen minutes each to assist with whatever problems you’re having with your devices or teach you to use your technology better.

Please be aware that Steve will help patrons on a first-come come-first first-served basis, and please be courteous to patrons who may be waiting behind you. If you have problems that take a longer time to resolve, Steve offers his professional services outside of the library.

Men’s Book Club

Thursday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.

The Men’s Book Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome!

Computer Classes for Seniors

One Friday Per Month (dates vary), 10 a.m.

Struggling with using your computer? Worried that clicking the wrong thing will cause a problem? Frustrated that the laptop won’t do what you want it to do? Hoping to better understand the latest tech?

Local tech expert Steve Goodwin will be teaching a series of computer classes for seniors. Designed to help you feel safe and comfortable with new tech, Steve’s classes will delve into safety, security, and using common programs. With new topics each month, you’ll become tech-savvy in no time.

Upcoming classes:

Dec. 19 - Apple Basics: Learning how to use your Apple phones and tablets more effectively and efficiently

Registration is required to reserve your spot. Bring your own device if possible.

Horror Book Club

Monday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.

Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy, and the eerie should join us for our brand new Horror Book Club. We will meet on the 4th Monday of each month to discuss a new book each month.

Adult Creative Writing Group

Tuesday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m.

Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. It intends to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. Meetings are held on the 4th Tuesday of the Month.

YPL Puzzle Swap and YPL Board Game Swap

Whenever the library is open

Do you have puzzles, board games, dice games, or card games you’re done with?

Are they taking over your basement?

Are you craving a new one?

Stop by the Yorkville Public Library and swap a few of your gently used puzzles for some of ours.

Monday Movie Madness

Monday, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month. To see a complete list of upcoming movie selections, check out the library website’s social programming page.