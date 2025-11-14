Oswego village president to address village’s comprehensive plan on Saturday

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman spoke during a June 2 groundbreaking ceremony for the Minkler Road Bridge replacement and realignment project. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman will talk about efforts to update the village’s comprehensive plan during his Community Kauffee on Saturday.

Community Kauffee will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St., downtown Oswego.

Arrive a little early at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, pastries and a chance to talk with neighbors before the presentation begins.

RSVP by 4 p.m. Friday by calling 630-551-2347 or by email.

The plan will guide the village’s growth and investment for the next decade, according to village officials. The village adopted its current comprehensive plan in 2015.

“This plan will align development with community values, supporting local businesses and enhancing overall quality of life,” officials said.

The plan will focus on areas like housing, transportation, parks, economic development and land use.

One of the areas of the village that will be looked at in the new comprehensive plan is the Wolf’s Crossing corridor. Officials noted the corridor represents the primary location of residential growth within the village.

The plan will address housing types, density and other potential uses within the corridor.

The new comprehensive plan will also look at how to attract more growth along the Orchard Road corridor as well as updating the village’s vision for the downtown.

In addition to the new comprehensive plan, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning is working on a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the village.

CMAP is the regional planning agency for Northeastern Illinois, serving 284 communities in seven counties. The plan will address several topics, including the safety of vulnerable roadway users, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, open space and trail connectivity and growth and development.

“We want to keep in mind that this is a growing, developing town and thinking about what that means for how people travel around here in the future,” Jen Maddux, a senior planner for CMAP, had told village trustees in discussing the project.

Residents that stop by the Village Hall Community Room, 100 Parkers Mill, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20, can meet the planning team, explore key findings from the existing conditions report and participate in a visioning activity. Click here for more information and to take a survey.