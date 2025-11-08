Plano churches put service into action with work day, food pantry

Members of Plano Methodist Church gathered for a community work day focused on outdoor cleanup and beautification on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Members of Plano Methodist Church gathered for a community work day focused on outdoor cleanup and beautification.

The team of workers trimmed shrubs, weeded the rose garden, pulled weeds, raked, trimmed bushes, painted trim, and hauled debris away on Sunday, Oct. 25.

First Lutheran Church in Plano, 200 N. Center St., is holding a free food pantry from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.

Canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen meat, bread, milk, eggs and more will be available, according to a release from the church.

All in need are welcome to visit the location. Bring your food pantry card, if you have one. If you don’t, bring identification and the pantry will issue you one in a couple minutes, the release stated.