Sandwich’s Sunny Weber wins sectional race: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Sandwich, Yorkville, Oswego East teams qualify for state

Girls Cross Country

Class 1A Sherrard Sectional

Sandwich senior Sunny Weber won the sectional race in 16 minutes, 30.9 seconds for the state-qualifying Indians.

Sandwich finished sixth as one of six state-qualifying teams.

Class 3A Normal Community Sectional

Yorkville finished fifth to qualify its team for state. Yorkville’s Athena Triner was eighth in 17:54.57 and Annabelle Reeder was 10th in 17:55.63.

Boys Cross Country

Class 3A Normal Community Sectional

Yorkville finished fourth and Oswego East seventh to qualify its teams for state. Yorkville’s Owen Horeni was third individually in 14:54.43.

