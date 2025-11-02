Sandwich’s Sunny Weber wins sectional race: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Cross Country

Class 1A Sherrard Sectional

Sandwich senior Sunny Weber won the sectional race in 16 minutes, 30.9 seconds for the state-qualifying Indians.

Sandwich finished sixth as one of six state-qualifying teams.

Class 3A Normal Community Sectional

Yorkville finished fifth to qualify its team for state. Yorkville’s Athena Triner was eighth in 17:54.57 and Annabelle Reeder was 10th in 17:55.63.

Boys Cross Country

Class 3A Normal Community Sectional

Yorkville finished fourth and Oswego East seventh to qualify its teams for state. Yorkville’s Owen Horeni was third individually in 14:54.43.