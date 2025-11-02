Montgomery offering free leaf collection

The village of Montgomery's public works leaf collection truck. T'he village's 2025 leaf collection program runs Oct. 27 through Friday, Nov. 21. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The Village of Montgomery Public Works Department is conducting its free leaf collection program for the season and will continue collecting leaves curbside through Friday, Nov. 21.

This program is complimentary to residents, allowing for easy removal of fall leaves throughout the season.

Residents of Montgomery have three options for disposing of their leaves during the fall season, according to a news release from the village.

The collection will occur the weeks of Nov. 3, Nov. 10, and Nov. 17.

Residents can rake leaves up to five feet from the curb and not into the street for pick up by the village’s public works leaf collection truck. Any leaves piled near an obstruction or obstructed by a parked vehicle will be skipped, according to the release.

The crew will begin to pick up on Monday and continue until they have made one pass through the village, according to the release.

As a reminder, leaves must be in place by 7 a.m. on Monday of collection week. The piles will be vacuumed up as the crews pass through the village, according to the release.

Bagged leaves

The village refuse hauler, LRS Recycling, will provide bagged leaf pickup at no charge to residents on their regularly scheduled collection days for two weeks, Nov. 10-21, according to the release.

Residents can put out unlimited yard waste bags without stickers, and LRS will collect them at no additional charge. Outside these two free weeks, stickers are required on all yard waste bags and bundled brush collected by LRS, according to the village.

The village is reminding residents that leaf burning at any time is prohibited by local ordinance.

Leaves that fall after the final week of pickup or are not appropriately collected and on time for village disposal are the property owner’s responsibility, according to the village.

To learn more about the village of Montgomery leaf collection, visit montgomeryil.org/168/Leaf-Collection.