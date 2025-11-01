Meijer gives $5,000 to Oswego group for advancing mental health awareness

Oswego East fans honor Mark Chapas during the varsity football game between Plainfield North and Oswego East at Oswego East High School on Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Media)

The 71 Reasons & More Foundation — an organization focused on promoting mental health awareness for youth in the Fox River Valley— is the recipient of a $5,000 donation from the Meijer store in Oswego as part of Meijer’s annual Meijer Team Gives campaign.

The 71 Reasons and More Foundation plans to use the funds to raise mental health awareness within the local youth community and offer students multiple scholarship opportunities, along with accessible educational programs and events.

One such event is the organization’s monthly Teen Game Night at the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center, which provides teens with free access to a fully equipped game room.

“We are incredibly grateful to Meijer for their generous $5,000 donation,” said Angela Chapas, founder of the 71 Reasons and More Foundation, a news release.

“This support will help us expand access to vital mental health resources and continue breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health. Together, we’re creating a stronger, more compassionate community where no one has to face their struggles alone,” she said.

The group was formed to honor the memory of her son, Oswego East High School senior Mark Chapas Jr., and to help teens needing mental health support.

He took his own life in 2021 at the age of 18. The organization’s name refers to the number on his football jersey, 71.

Since the inception of Meijer Team Gives in 2021, each Meijer store, distribution facility, and supply chain location has been given the opportunity annually to donate to a nonprofit in its community.

“Meijer Team Gives continues to be one of our most impactful initiatives because it puts giving power directly into the hands of our team members,” said Matt Perez, Oswego Meijer store director. “We’re proud to support the causes our team members are passionate about and to help strengthen the communities we call home.”

Chapas is distraught every time she hears about a young person who has died by suicide.

“I don’t want to see any families go through this,” she said. “I really don’t. It breaks my heart every time I hear something, where it could have been prevented and it should have been prevented and it wasn’t.”

The group’s vision is to have a community center/safe zone for youth and young adults to use. The center would provide free mental health services, activities and resources in a judgement-free zone.

For more information about 71 Reasons and More Foundation, go to its website at 71reasonsandmore.org.