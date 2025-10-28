Oswego Dist. 308 addressing damage to school property caused by August storms

The main gym floor at Oswego High School had to be replaced following flooding at the school in August. (Photo provided by Oswego School Dist. 308)

Oswego School District 308 has been addressing the damage done to three schools during strong storms that hit the area in August.

Long Beach Elementary School, Oswego High School and Oswego East High School all saw extensive damage during the storms, including flooding.

That included tree damage at Long Beach, Ondre Schoensee, of the School District 308 Operations Department, reported at a recent board meeting.

“Between our grounds team, our maintenance team and our building engineer, we were able to come in the next morning and get all those branches chopped down to a manageable size and get them hauled off and get all the debris raked up for the students to come back the next Monday morning,” he said.

In addition, water was leaking into the school and into one classroom in particular.

“The root cause that we found was some old cast iron roof drains,” Schoensee said.

A plumber installed new PVC drains and did some other work.

In addition, the damaged drywall in the classroom was removed and replaced, new ceiling tiles were installed and the room was repainted.

“Carpets were cleaned and everything was put back together,” Schoensee said.

Stormwater came through the ceilings at Oswego East High School and damaged rooms. In addition, a teacher’s office was directly under a roof drain that failed.

A plaster ceiling in the office collapsed and required full replacement.

“I can also report that the first floor and the third floor are fully back in use,” Schoensee said.

In addition, the main gym floor at Oswego High School had to be replaced following flooding.

“The water was past the bleachers and about a quarter of the way onto the main court,” he told board members.

On Sept. 8, the District 308 board approved a contract with Wisconsin-based Stalker Sports Floors to replace the gym floor and subfloor. The project is expected to cost between $200,000 and $300,000.

District 308 filed an insurance claim and the district’s insurance company will be paying the majority of the project’s cost.

“Our cost for doing the work that wasn’t impacted by the flood is $41,000,” District 308 chief financial officer and chief school business official Raphael Obafemi told board members at the meeting.