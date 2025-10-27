A sneak-preview into Costco’s grand opening in Yorkville

Costco announced new details about the new Yorkville location in a release by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

With the grand opening of Costco in Yorkville just a couple weeks away, the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce provided a sneak preview into the shopping mecca that offers “value, variety, and a vow to wow.”

Shoppers are expected to line-up for the grand opening beginning at 8 a.m. on Nov. 12. The new location is at at 825 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville.

Costco is encouraging shoppers to join the members-only shopping warehouse before they open. Costco is hosting a “special offer” until Dec. 14 giving new members gift cards for enrolling.

The 33.14-acre site incorporates a 160,000 square-foot shopping warehouse and a gas fueling facility housing 16 gas pumps with 32 fuel dispensers. Costco wants to eventually expand to 20 gas pumps with 40 fuel dispensers. The parking lot includes 956 parking stalls.

According to Costco’s website, the Yorkville location will also feature a pharmacy, an optical department, a hearing aid center, and a tire service center.

In the chamber’s sneak preview, Costco said its new Yorkville location will have “Everything you want all in one place.”

“From selecting premium merchandise and services to negotiating exclusive extras, our goal is to always offer exceptional savings to our members,” Costco says on the chamber’s release. “While many of our products do come in multi-packs, our smart packaging lets you use what you need and save the rest for later. You don’t have to shop at specialty stores to get high quality organic items.”

The Yorkville Costco will offer the company’s Kirkland Signature products.

The business also features an expanded online inventory at Costco.com. By searching “Yorkville Opening” on the site, you can find more details and specifics about the new Yorkville location.

The site for the brand new Costco in Yorkville is located at the northwest corner of Veterans Parkway and Countryside Parkway in the “Yorkville Crossing” development area. (Provided by the City of Yorkville)

The warehouse is expected to generate as much as $1 million annually in sales taxes for the city. City officials believe the store will attract shoppers from outside Yorkville to help generate sales tax revenue for the city.

To help attract Costco to town, the city approved an incentives package including a $10 million sales tax rebate from the city, which will most likely be paid off between 10 to 20 years, according to documents of the agreement.

The rebate will be generated from both Costco’s consumer shopping warehouse and its gas station. This includes a 0.75% rebate for the first six years and a 0.5% rebate for the next 14 years.

Costco representatives requested assurances from the city that it would not increase the current non-home rule sales tax or any future home-rule sales tax. They also requested the city not implement a home rule gas tax, according to city documents.

The city currently has a 1% non-home rule sales tax.