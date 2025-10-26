Taste of Norway in Montgomery celebrating 200th anniversary of first settlers

Traditional Norwegian foods and desserts are prepared for the Taste of Norway HostFest in Montgomery. (Photo Provided By Barb Johnson)

Two-hundred years ago, Norwegian pioneers set out across the tallgrass prairie establishing their new home, Norway, Illinois, the first Norwegian-American settlement in the nation.

Two centuries later, the Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge in Montgomery are keeping their cultural traditions alive.

“Taste of Norway HostFest” is being held from noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Avenue, Montgomery.

Traditional desserts are prepared for the Taste of Norway HostFest in Montgomery. (Photo Provided By Barb Johnson)

Barb Johnson, the organization’s culture director, said the event is all about celebrating familiar faces and introducing new folks to the wonders of Norwegian traditional culture.

“People really love the authentic Norwegian foods and speciality desserts, like the Smorbrod, which is an open faced sandwich,” Johnson said. “There will be Norwegian music playing and the making of traditional Norwegian Rosemaling Bowls.”

Attendees can also visit the Norwegian marketplace and enjoy traditional Norwegian cultural demonstrations.

Johnson said the 200th anniversary of the first Norwegian settlers coming to America has been one big celebration all year.

The first Norwegian settlers sailed on a sloop called the “Restauration” embarking from their homeland on Oct. 9, 1825. To celebrate their maiden voyage, a replica ship sailed from Norway to New York earlier this year. Johnson said she was lucky enough to see it set sail in Norway.

“The Taste of Norway is a continuation of that celebration,” Johnson said. “I’m a descendent of those first Norwegians who settled Norway, Illinois. That’s where we had our big celebration earlier this month with more than 200 descendants of the original sloop from all over the country.”

To learn more about the event, contact Johnson at barbjjohnsonb@aol.com or call 630-553-7389.