Sunny Weber, Sandwich win cross country regional titles: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Cross Country

Class 1A Seneca Regional

Sandwich senior Sunny Weber won the 3-mile race in 16:40.60, leading the Indians to razor-thin regional title (49 to 51) over runner-up Genoa-Kingston. Sandwich senior Emily Urbanski was 13th in 21:10.50.

Class 3A Plainfield Central Regional

Yorkville sophomore Athena Triner won the 3-mile race in 17:42.24, leading the Foxes to second place behind Plainfield North to advance to sectionals.

Plainfield North scored 43 points, followed by Yorkville (65), Oswego (122), Andrew (128) and Oswego East (130). The top six teams advance to the sectional meet.

Yorkville’s Annabelle Reeder was fourth (18:15.07), Oswego’s Lindsey Sturm was eighth (18:39.42) and Oswego East’s Julia Burney 11th (18:47.65).

Boys Cross Country

Class 3A Plainfield Central Regional

Yorkville’s Owen Horeni won the 3-mile boys race in 14:45.51, leading the Foxes to second place to advance to sectionals.

Plainfield North was the team champion with 38 points, followed by Yorkville (67), Oswego East (109) and Lockport (127). Top six teams advance to sectionals.

Oswego East’s Anthony Garcia was eighth (15:15.14), Yorkville’s Carter Reichert 12th (15:28.02) and Yorkville’s Ayden Nydegger 13th (15:29.22).

Class 1A Seneca Regional

Sandwich, with four runners in the top 10, beat out Bureau Valley 61-89 to win the regional title.

Sandwich’s Logan Trigg was sixth (16:43.90), Alex Walsh seventh (16:55.0), Alan Parkison eighth (17:04.70) and Nolan Minard ninth (17:06.50).

Class 2A Metamora Regional

Plano was seventh as a team, just missing out on advancing to sectionals. Sam Palacios was Plano’s first finisher, 21st in 16:13.80).