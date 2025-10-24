Safety of intersection on Windett Ridge Road analyzed by Yorkville officials

The intersection of Windett Ridge Road and Fairfax Way in Yorkville underwent a traffic control study by city officials. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

To ensure safety at the intersection of Windett Ridge Road and Fairfax Way, Yorkville officials conducted a traffic control study.

The city has been receiving resident concerns of frequent speeding in the area, according to City Administrator Bart Olson.

The study analyzed if the absence of a four-way stop sign in the intersection poses a significant safety hazard.

The intersection currently has stop signs only on Fairfax Way, leaving Windett Ridge Road uncontrolled. The speed limit for both residential roads is 30 mph.

Mayor John Purcell visited the intersection and recommended a multi-way stop sign based upon the anecdotal evidence of safety concerns. The public works committee moved forward the plan during its Oct. 21 meeting.

Engineers conducting the study found a large safety concern stems from a tree rooted at the southeast corner that restricts visibility of oncoming traffic for vehicles traveling northbound, according to city documents.

“If the tree cannot be trimmed or removed to provide adequate sight distance, a multi-way stop would be warranted, City Engineer Brad Sanderson, president of Engineering Enterprises, Inc. said in city documents.

Sanderson said the intersection currently does not meet the vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian volume necessary to require a multi-way stop warrant. He also said it does not meet the required number of reported crashes within a 12-month period, which is five or more crashes.

He said the engineering team consulted the Yorkville Police Department who said only one accident has been reported in the intersection within the last 36 months.

The city’s public works department is being assigned to manage the tree in the intersection’s southeast corner.