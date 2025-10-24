Oswego’s Savannah Millard wins three matches at state tennis: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Tennis

Class 2A state

Oswego senior Savannah Millard won three matches on Thursday at the Class 2A state tournament and remained alive in the consolation bracket after the first day of action.

Millard beat Lincoln Park’s Jia Champlin 6-3, 6-4 in the first round, and then lost to Lyons’ Abby Sullivan 6-2, 6-2. In the consolation bracket Millard beat Lincoln-Way East’s Audrey Gleason 6-0, 6-0 and Edwardsville’s Dia Kannan 6-2, 6-1.

Girls Volleyball

Mendota d. Sandwich 25-12, 25-12

Rylee Huml had 11 digs, Kayden Corneils five blocks, Bailey Frieders three kills and three digs, Alayla Harris four kills and Shayla Green four digs for Sandwich.