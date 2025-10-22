Newark volleyball wraps up 15th straight Little Ten title: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

Newark d. IMSA 25-9, 25-14

The Norsemen (29-4, 9-0) finished the regular season with a Little Ten Conference win, as Newark won its 15th regular season conference title in a row, 16th in 17 seasons.

Heather Buhle had nine kills and two aces, Zoey Carlson eight kills, Taylor Jeffers 12 assists and Morgen Hergenhahn five digs for Newark.

Parkview Christian d. Harvest Westminster 25-22, 25-21

Lillie Bernhard had nine assists, Lilah Carlyle seven digs, Abigail Carlyle seven kills and Rhen Staudacher and Tessa New three aces each for the Falcons (17-16).

Boys Soccer

West Aurora 3, Oswego East 2 (PKs)

The Wolves came up short in the Class 3A West Aurora Regional semifinal.

Plainfield Central 3, Yorkville 0

The Foxes lost in the Class 3A West Aurora Regional semifinal.