For nearly 50 years, Yorkville church has been helping church and community with rummage and bake sale

Members of the J.O.Y. Circle at Yorkville Congregational Church who are getting ready for the fall rummage and bake sale this on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. Pictured are Peg Trumble, June Davis, Mary McCracken, Jill Mickelson, Pastor Elizabeth Hartung, Laurie Houle, Sue Kimes, Lark Willman, Nancy Kolowski, Ellie Gentile, Nancy Modery, Pam Hamblin, Goldie Behrens, Sandy Lindblom, Julie Kline, Sandy DeRidder, Connie Pierrepont, Linda Melhouse, Gail Gaebler, Diane Dillow, Joanne Vitek, Mary Ann Doetschman and Jo Pierce. (Photo Provided By Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

A long-time Yorkville tradition is returning with home-baked goodies expected to go fast.

The annual fall rummage and bake sale is being hosted by the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 25.

The church is located at 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville.

The fundraising goes to support charitable organizations in the community, church programs and ministries.

In addition to the baked goods, the sale features a wide selection of household goods, kitchen items, linens, toys, games, books, clothing for all ages and shoes.

The sale also features furniture, tools, holiday décor, collectibles, jewelry and miscellaneous items.

“Saturday is Bag Day, when bargain hunters can fill a provided, brown paper grocery bag for $3,” the church said in a release. “Remaining larger items that do not fit in a grocery bag may be purchased at half price.”

Only cash or check are being accepted as payment.

Women in the church’s circle began hosting rummage sales nearly 50 years ago in the building now housing Chapel on the Green, according to the release.

For more information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.