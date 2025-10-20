Yorkville Library youth programs for November

The Yorkville Public Library Youth Services Department has released its November programming schedule.

The Yorkville Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. The library will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 11 and Thursday, Nov. 27. The library will close early at 5 p.m.on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Escape Room Adventure

This month’s family fun Escape Adventure is ready! Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in, you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3D Printing (virtual)

Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. 3D Prints are $.20/gram. Use this email address to submit creations: YPL3DPrint@gmail.com

Drop-In Story Time

Every Friday at 10:30

Every Friday at 10:30 is time for Drop In Story Time. This story time is held in the Children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is our special reader.

Chess Club

Saturdays, Nov. 1-15

Register for any or all of the chess classes. Instructor, Tash Uray will provide instruction for beginners and advanced players.

Window Art

Help liven up the library with window art. You can come in anytime/any day (Nov. 3-8) to create your artwork. Please register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

Tots and Toddlers

Monday, Nov. 3 and Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Join in for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Please register each child separately.

Mommy and Me YOGA

Tuesday, Nov. 4 and 18 at 10:30

Bond with your little one while exploring yoga, based on your favorite children’s books. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games, and story time. Participants will use their imagination while increasing strength, flexibility, and balance. Register for your spot on the YPL website.

Book Club (Grades 3-5)

Tuesdays, Nov. 4 and 18 at 4:30 p.m.

In this two session book club, the participants will receive the book on the first day to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session. Please register for both days on the YPL website. This month’s book is “Knights and Dinosaurs” by Matt Phelan.

My College Planning Webinar

Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

This workshop will uncover the best college cost-reduction strategies and reveal little known asset, borrowing, and savings methods. Learn insider information on scholarships, grants, and loans to help make your college planning both successful and affordable.

Preschool Zone

Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

Join us for interactive and engaging books plus activities for you and your child.

Afternoon Hang Out: Puzzles

Thursday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

Let’s play! Make new friends while playing with puzzles. Register today!

Spanish Storytime

Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

The first Thursday of each month we will have a student from the YHS National Spanish Honor Society read books in Spanish to the group. Please join us for this special program.

Book Club (Grades 1-2)

Saturdays, Nov. 8 and 22 at 9:30 a.m.

In this two session book club, we will read an easy reader chapter book and discuss it. Register for both dates on the YPL website.

Woven Coasters

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Mrs. Jodi will teach us the steps to create a beautiful woven coaster. Space is limited, register today.

LEGO Kits

Nov. 10-15 (you choose the day and time that is convenient)

Come by the library during open hours the week of November 10th. We will provide a themed container of various LEGOs for you to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Junior Threads and More

Monday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, quilt or like to draw? Come hang out and work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, or check out what other people are doing.

Great chance to meet new people.

Toddler Play

Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 10:30 a. m.

Caregivers and littles stop by to play at the library and meet new friends. No registration needed.

Spanish Storytime (Facebook)

Wednesdays, Nov. 12 and 26 at 1 p.m.

Spanish Story Time, hosted by this month’s special guest reader. This recording can be found on the YPL Facebook page.

Teen Neurographic Art

Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

Neurographic art is a meditative drawing method to transform stress into works of art by connecting the conscious and subconscious mind. It serves as a mindful exercise for stress reduction, emotional release, and fostering a calm, focused mind by creating new neural connections and allowing for self-exploration through visual expression.

YHS Open Mic Night

Wednesday, Nov. 12 and Thursday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

Join us for an open mic night.

Afternoon Hang Out: Board Games

Thursday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

Let’s play! Make new friends while playing games. Register today!

T-Rex Tea Party

Saturday, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.

Learn tea party etiquette with T-Rex and practice tea party manners with snacks. Register soon.

Artful Beginnings (preschool)

Monday, Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Check out this program. We will read a book then create a fun craft project. Please register. Dress for the mess. If you have multiple children, register each child separately.

Literacy Centers

Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 18-20

Stop by anytime 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to experience a parent/child guided opportunity for hands-on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

3D Printing

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Appointments for 15 minutes are available each month. Mrs. Jessica will provide one on one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer. Cost: $0.20 / gram. You are also able to submit your print at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Read with Paws

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Children can come to the library, select a book, and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization.

This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than to an adult so, it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers.

Register for your 15 minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If you are unable to attend, contact the library.