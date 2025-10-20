Yorkville hosting fundraiser at Culver’s to help family rebuild their home following fire

Following a devastating house fire in which a local family lost their home, the Yorkville-area community is coming together to help them rebuild.

A fundraiser is being held from 4-9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 20 at the Culver’s located at 1745 Marketview Drive, Yorkville: 15% of all dine-in and drive-thru proceeds are going directly to the family.

The community is also fundraising through a gofundme page with more than $10,000 already raised from 141 donations.

The Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Polo Club Drive in unincorporated Kendall County on Sept. 30, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District)

The Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District responded to the fire on Sept. 30 in unincorporated Kendall County near Yorkville. All members of the family, including the dog, made it out to safety, but the damages were substantial.

“The home unfortunately is deemed a total loss, displacing the family,” the fire crew said in a release.

Community member Ashley Karm said the Ruiz family have touched their lives for many years of loving support. She said it’s now the community’s turn to be there for the Ruiz family.

She said when her daughter began treatments for cancer it was no surprise that the Ruiz family showed up big time.

“They have been so supportive of our daughter and family throughout her treatments,” Karm said. “They have kept my daughter and us in their prayers and gave us a donation and my daughter a lovely care package to help brighten her spirits.”

Karm said the Ruiz family helped support the fundraiser that Jim and Judy DiVerde and the Yorkville Culver’s team hosted for her daughter in September 2024.

The Ruiz family even helped drive her and her daughter to a doctor’s appointment in Chicago.

“We are very thankful for all of their support and are happy to return the favor and help spread the word so the community can join to help show them the same amazing support that our community has shown us during these challenging times with our daughter.”