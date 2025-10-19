Newark volleyball wins Bradley Bourbonnais Tournament: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

Newark

The Newark volleyball team won the Bradley Bourbonnais Moldenhaur Classic on Saturday.

The Norsemen (27-4) beat Prairie Central 25-12, 25-18 in the championship match, Belleville West 17-25, 25-17, 15-8 in the semifinals and St. Joseph-Ogden 25-13, 25-18 in pool play, and lost to Rock Island 25-18, 19-25, 16-14 in pool play.

Heather Buhle had 34 kills, 28 digs and seven aces, Rylie Carlson 27 kills and 23 digs, Zoey Carlson 27 kills and 10 blocks, Morgen Hergenhahn 35 digs, Taylor Jeffers 59 assists and eight aces and Ella Bromeland 32 assists for Newark. Buhle and Zoey Carlson were named to the all-tournament team.