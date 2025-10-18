Yorkville Library offers program for adults on understanding AI

The Yorkville Public Library is hosting an "engaging session filled with easy-to-follow tips, real-life examples, and an interactive Q&A" for understanding and navigating artificial intelligence. (Katie Adkins/AP)

The Yorkville Public Library Adult Services Department, 902 Game Farm Road, hosts special events and programs in November.

Embracing A.I. (part 2)

Monday, Nov. 3, 5 p.m.

Feeling overwhelmed or scared by the buzz around AI? This informative event is designed for any age and just for you. Todd Thorson of TANJ Cybersecurity and Technology will demystify artificial intelligence, showing you practical ways to integrate it into both your professional and personal life. From enhancing productivity at work to simplifying everyday tasks at home, discovering how AI can become your helpful sidekick. Join us for an engaging session filled with easy-to-follow tips, real-life examples, and an interactive Q&A to ensure you leave feeling confident and excited about the possibilities

This is part two of a series, but you do not need to have attended part 1.

Mini-Book Ornament Craft

Saturday, Nov. 15, 10:30 a.m.

Celebrate your favorite books by creating charming mini book ornaments. At this adult crafting event, you’ll design miniature versions of your books and place them inside clear ornaments, perfect for adding a literary touch to your holiday décor. All materials are provided—just bring your favorite book titles and your creativity!

A Journey of Food and Science: A Conversation with Kenji Lopez-Alt

Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. via Zoom

Join award-winning cookbook author, New York Times food columnist, and Serious Eats director J. Kenji López-Alt for an evening of cooking insights, techniques, and foodie exploration. As the Culinary Director for Serious Eats, Kenji is known and loved for his thoroughly-tested and explained recipes and food features. His James Beard Award-winning cookbook, “The Food Lab”, uses evidence-based testing to show you the best ways to cook things. A former chef and restaurant worker, Kenji is also the author of “The Wok”, a best-selling children’s book “Every Night is Pizza Night” and co-hosts “The Recipe with Kenji and Deb,” a podcast that helps you discover your own perfect recipes with his friend Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen.

On YouTube, “Kenji’s Cooking Show” celebrates that food’s main goal is pleasure and inspires home cooks to take their food where they want it to go! When he’s not cooking or writing, Kenji enjoys spending time with his family, playing music, and exploring Seattle.

Chicago’s Billy Zureikat joins Kenji in conversation. Billy Z is a home cook and baker with a story as unique as the flavors he whips up in his kitchen. After being diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy, sandwiches and pizza became his canvas, including the infamous “Tripping Billy” pizza. Billy has collaborated with more than 90 restaurants to raise $73,000 for Muscular Dystrophy, and he’s just getting started.