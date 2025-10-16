Portion of East Hydraulic Avenue in Yorkville under construction for 3 days

Construction crews are closing East Hydraulic Avenue, east of Illinois Route 47 in Yorkville Friday through Monday, Oct. 16-17 and Oct. 20.

While work on a new water main takes place, traffic is being detoured to East Van Emmon Street. The city says East Hydraulic Avenue will be reopened at the end of each workday.

Construction crews are closing East Hydraulic Avenue, east of Illinois Route 47 in Yorkville on Oct. 16-17, and Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The work is part of the infrastructure needed for the $150-165 million Lake Michigan Water sourcing project.

Water main work will eventually extend along the east alley, stretching from east of Bridge Street, to between E. Hydraulic Avenue and East Van Emmon Street.

“This project was bid separate from the larger water main replacement project that is taking place on the south side to ensure that we started late as possible in the year to not interfere with the outdoor dining in the east alley,” Public Works Director Eric Dhuse said in city documents.

The entire downtown Hydraulic District is being slated for a massive renovation, transforming the area into a public events plaza, complete with a band shell, upgraded business facades and decorative walkways.

To move ahead with the transformative work, the city is taking strides on an environmental pollution clean-up in the area from decades of industrial and agricultural products and chemicals seeping into the soil.

City planners hope the work will someday spur mix-use residential and commercial developments near the Fox River.