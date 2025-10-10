Shaw Local

Oswego East wins SPC tennis team title; Oswego’s Savannah Millard wins No. 1 singles crown

The Oswego East tennis team won the Southwest Prairie Conference tournament championship this week.

By Joshua Welge

The Oswego East tennis team, with championships at No. 1 doubles and No. 4 doubles and runner-ups at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles, won the Southwest Prairie Conference championship this week.

Oswego East was also the overall champion when factoring in regular-season results. At the tournament the Wolves scored 39 points, beating out regular-season champion Plainfield North (37) with Minooka third (31) and Oswego fourth (20).

Oswego East’s Ainsley Shahady and Emma Smith beat Minooka’s Lydia Michalesko and Juliet Michalesko 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 1 doubles final. At No. 4 doubles Oswego East’s Tessa Koutsogiannis and Audrey Reible beat Plainfield North’s Madi McEwan and Serena Sud 6-1, 7-5 in the final.

Oswego senior Savannah Millard won the No. 1 singles title in the SPC tournament.

At No. 1 singles, Oswego’s Savannah Millard beat Ysabella Seeto 6-2, 6-4 in the final. At No. 2 doubles Yorkville’s Callie Ferko and Alana Hogan, who won their semifinal match in a third-set tiebreaker, beat Oswego East’s Olivia Coffin and Shivani Manu 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

Oswego’s Melanie Imbronjev took second at No. 2 singles, losing to Plainfield North’s Peyton Blew in the final.

