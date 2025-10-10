Shaw Local

Oswego Co-Op sophomore Alli Wiertel in third place after first round of state golf tournament

Class 2A girls state tournament

Oswego Co-Op sophomore Alli Wiertel shot a 1-under par 71 and is in third place, two shots back of leader Grace Leber of New Trier, after the first round of the Class 2A girls state tournament at Hickory Point.

Wiertel, fourth at state as a freshman, birdied two of her last four holes to finish the round strong. The second round is Saturday.

Oswego Co-op freshman Giselle Resendez shot an 87.

Class 3A boys state tournament

Oswego East sophomore Zach Johnson shot a 2-over par 74 and is tied for 14th at the Class 3A state golf tournament at The Den at Fox Creek.

Evanston’s Lester Low leads at 65.

