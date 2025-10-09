Yoga, knitting groups some of Plano Library’s programs for adults

Plano Library programs for October

To register for adult programs call 630-552-2009.

Yoga with Jen

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Oct.10, 17, 24

Certified instructor Jen Penn leads this welcoming, no-pressure class. Each week will feature a full practice, incorporating breath, movement and relaxation. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels welcome. Open to adults. Registration for each class is separate – register to come to one, a few or all of them. Location: Meeting Room.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 11

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for individuals experiencing homelessness. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

4 to 6 p.m. every Monday.

Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

10 a.m. to Noon every Thursday

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254 No registration required.



