Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Rylie Carlson, Newark, volleyball, sophomore

Newark’s Rylie Carlson tries to get this volley past Aurora Christian’s Breanna Hard in the 1st set at the 2024 Serena Regional . ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Name: Rylie Carlson

School: Newark, sophomore

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Carlson had nine kills in a win over Rosary and 10 kills in a win over Serena.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Your team is having a great season. What’s been some of the keys to your success?

Carlson: I think that we work really well together on the court. It is always different playing with different girls, but I feel like our team clicked really fast at the beginning of the year and we understand each other well and know what we need to do on the court.

I know you’re a great softball player too. What other sports have you played? Any sports you’ve played you weren’t real good at?

Carlson: I really only played other sports when I was little. I started off with gymnastics and played a little bit of soccer and basketball in grade school. I was really little so it’s hard to tell if I was any good or not, but I think that I just wanted to stick with volleyball and softball.

What’s the best part about playing on a team with your sister [Zoey, Newark’s freshman middle hitter]?

Carlson: I think that the best part of playing with Zoey is that we are very honest with each other and are also able to compete against each other at practices and even games to see who can hit the ball better, which I think makes us both work harder to be better players.

So outside of sports, is there a TV show or movie you could totally binge?

Carlson: I don’t watch that much TV but I were to I could binge watch “Young Sheldon.”

What’s a favorite meal a family member makes?

Carlson: We have a pizza dough recipe that is passed down in our family that we love to make and it is definitely my favorite.

What’s a place in the country or the world you’d like to visit?

Carlson: I would love to go to Australia to visit the ocean and see the different animals there.