Newark volleyball wins Little Ten Tournament quarterfinal: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Newark Norsemen logo

By Joshua Welge

Girls Volleyball

Newark d. Indian Creek 25-12, 25-14

Rylie Carlson and Heather Buhle each had seven kills, Zoey Carlson six kills and Taylor Jeffers 14 assists for Newark (21-3) in the Little Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Ella Bromeland added nine assists and Morgen Hergenhahn 12 digs and three aces.

Plano d. Woodstock 25-22, 13-25, 27-25

Addison Johnson had five kills and three aces, Natalia Olson five kills, Jayda Burau five blocks, Savannah Stotler 10 digs and Ava Cadena six assists for the Reapers.

Richmond-Burton d. Sandwich 25-4, 25-8

The Indians dropped to 6-19 on the season.

Boys Soccer

Coal City 9, Sandwich 0

Miguel Cuevas had 11 saves in goal for Sandwich.

Girls Tennis

Yorkville

The Foxes had two doubles teams advance to the final rounds of the SPC tournament. No. 2 doubles team Callie Ferko and Alana Hogan and No. 4 doubles team Macie Jones and Sofia Perez both advanced to the quarterfinal round.

