My Dream Beauty Bar relocates from Oswego to Yorkville

(file photo) My Dream Beauty Bar is opening in Yorkville. The business offers facials, waxing, eyebrow lamination and eyelash lifts. Pictured, the microblading eyebrow technique.

A new beauty, cosmetic and personal care day spa is opening in Yorkville.

My Dream Beauty Bar is relocating from Oswego to Yorkville. Owner and esthetician Jatxiri Garcia is opening the spa at 200 Garden St., unit B, in Yorkville in early October.

“(Garcia) has a passion for helping her clients feel confident in their own skin, offering services including facials, waxing, eyebrow lamination, and eyelash lifts to help her clients feel like their best selves,” the Yorkville economic development committee said.

Garcia is operating one suite, with four more suites rented out to other small business salon professionals offering a variety of beauty services.

You can learn more about My Dream Beauty Bar by visiting its Facebook page.