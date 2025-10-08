Yorkville Halloween costume contest a ‘spooktacular’ time for kids, parents and ghouls alike

The Halloween Costume Contest and Egg Hunt in Yorkville has become an annual tradition. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The annual Halloween costume contest and egg hunt is returning to downtown Yorkville on Friday, Oct. 17.

Festivities will be in Town Square Park, 301 N. Bridge St. The event kicks off with the costume contest at 6:30 p.m. The contest is free and open to kids of all ages.

Awards will be handed out for costume excellence, including the cutest, spookiest, most creative child, most creative adult, best coordinated group costume, best television/movie character, and the funniest costume.

Following the awards, the egg hunt will begin at 7 p.m. The egg hunt is open to all children 10-and-under.

“The Halloween Egg Hunt is a spooky twist on an old tradition,” the parks and recreation department said on its web site. “Wear a costume, bring your flashlight and a container for eggs, and hunt in the darkness for toy filled eggs. It will be a spooktacular time you won’t want to miss.”

For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 630-553-4357.