Oswego encourages residents of all ages to create logo for country’s 250th anniversary

Oswego residents and students have the chance to win $250 and show off their artistic talents as part of a contest to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence next year.

“We are looking for a logo that captures the spirit of our community and the significance of this once-in-a-generation celebration,” village officials said in a release.

The contest is part of a series of activities the village is planning to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. The winning design will be used on official Oswego250 merchandise, promotions and more.

The contest is open to Oswego residents and students age 16 and older. The deadline to enter the contest is 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

The winning design will be revealed during the Oswego Christmas Walk on Dec. 5. Entries should include a short description – up to 150 words – explaining their logo concept.

To enter, go to cognitoforms.com/VillageOfOswego1/Oswego250Logo.

Village trustees recently approved a resolution in support of the work of the Illinois America250 Commission. The Illinois America250 Commission encourages communities, libraries, schools, local governments, historical societies, cultural institutions and individuals of all ages to develop inclusive commemorations that reflect on Illinois’ role in the nation’s history and development.

“Recognizing and supporting the Illinois America250 Commission will help ensure a meaningful and educational commemoration for all residents and future generations,” the resolution states.