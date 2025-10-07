Oswego East’s Zach Johnson fires a 68, qualifies for state: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Golf

Class 3A Moline Sectional

Oswego East senior Zach Johnson shot a 4-under par 68 at Short Hills Country Club to tie for third place at the Class 3A Moline Sectional and qualify for state.

Oswego East just missed qualifying its full team. The Wolves shot a 299 to tie Geneva for the third-best score, but lost out on a fifth-score tiebreaker.

Oswego junior Declan Chavez shot a 73 to tie for ninth and qualify for state.

Oswego was ninth with a 311.

Class 2A Rockford Boylan Sectional

Sandwich’s Kai Kern shot an 86 at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Golf Course and saw his season come to a close.

Girls Volleyball

Marengo d. Plano 25-22, 27-25

Cami Nunez had eight assists and two aces, Addi Johnson five kills and three blocks, Hennessy Pena three blocks and Savannah Stotler 11 digs for Plano.

Sandwich d. Harvard 25-19, 25-19

Kayden Corneils had seven kills and four blocks, Rylee Huml 13 digs and Khloe White eight digs and seven assists for Sandwich (6-18).