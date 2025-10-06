Plano church holding Operation Christmas Child

Pictured are shoeboxes that were assembled by Jack and Gerri Henze and Linda Oleson for Plano Methodist Church congregation members to fill. Boxes are due at the church on or before Nov. 9, 2025. (Photo provided Linda Oleson)

The Plano Methodist Church is participating in this year’s Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child. Congregation members pack a box with toys, clothing, school supplies and personal hygiene items.

These boxes will then be sent to children in underprivileged countries in which these boxes may be the only gift that these children will receive.

Boxes are due at the Plano Methodist Church on or before Nov. 9. For more information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.

Church members and friends enjoyed an outing at Go For It Sports Dome on Sept. 28. Players practiced hitting and fielding. After the practice a potluck supper was enjoyed with a variety of foods.

This event was hosted by the Fellowship Committee from the Plano Methodist Church.