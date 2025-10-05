Yorkville church seeks donations for fall rummage sale

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will be accepting donations for its fall rummage sale on on Sunday, Oct. 19, Monday, Oct. 20 and Tuesday, Oct. 21. (photo provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will hold its fall rummage and bake sale on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted at the church from noon to 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 20 and Tuesday, Oct. 21. A donation form will be available for tax purposes, according to a release from the church.

Furniture accepted includes bedroom, dining room, office, and outdoor furniture. Electronics accepted include speakers; working flat screen TVs up to 48 inches with plug and USB port, the release stated.

Items they will not accept are oversized entertainment centers; construction debris; large appliances; electronics; tube TV and/or flat screens larger than 48 inches, computers, monitors, printers, typewriters, land/cell phones, fax equipment; infant/child car and/or booster seats; all mattresses, box springs, and cribs.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Yorkville area and beyond, the release stated.

The church is located at 409 Center Pkwy. in Yorkville, two blocks west of Illinois Route 47 and two blocks north of U.S. Route 34 in Yorkville.

For more information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.