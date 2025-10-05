Plano Methodist Church to host annual Trunk or Treat

The Forbes family's Harry Potter-themed trunk was chosen as the children’s favorite trunk at the 2022 United Methodist Church of Plano Trunk or Treat. (photo provided by United Methodist Church of Plano)

Plano Methodist Church will host its 22nd annual Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot, offering families a safe and festive way to celebrate Halloween.

Children can collect goodies from decorated car trunks featuring friendly ghosts, good witches and pumpkins. Costumes are encouraged for both participants and those handing out treats. The event will also include games, a labyrinth, refreshments, a photo booth, a favorite trunk contest and other seasonal activities.

Those providing a trunk are asked to arrive by 12:30 p.m. and bring candy or novelty toys to share.

Guests are encouraged to donate canned goods or paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

For details or to volunteer a trunk, call the church office at 630-552-3700 or Linda at 630-552-3828. Plano Methodist Church is located at 219 N. Hale St.